AGNICO EAGLE UPDATES EARLY WARNING REPORT IN RESPECT OF PRISM RESOURCES INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has updated its early warning report in respect of Prism Resources Inc. ("Prism") in connection with Agnico Eagle entering into a royalty purchase agreement (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement") with Prism, pursuant to which Agnico Eagle has agreed to purchase Prism's right, title and interest in and to a 7.5% net profit interest royalty (the "Royalty") over certain properties in the Porcupine Mining District of Ontario owned by Agnico Eagle in exchange for $5,000,000 in cash (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including approval by Prism's shareholders and receipt of acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Subject to satisfaction of the closing conditions, the Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Agnico Eagle is not acquiring any common shares ("Common Shares") or other securities in the capital of Prism in connection with the Transaction. Immediately before and after the execution and delivery of the Royalty Purchase Agreement, Agnico Eagle owned 5,750,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Transaction is expected to result in the sale or transfer of a material amount Prism's assets and may result in a material change in Prism's business. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Prism or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares or other securities of Prism that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Investor Relations

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

145 King Street East, Suite 400

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7

Telephone: 416-947-1212

Email: [email protected]

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. Prism's head office is located at Suite 1500 – 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7.

About Agnico Eagle

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. Agnico Eagle is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at June 4, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to Agnico Eagle's proposed acquisition of the Royalty and Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of Prism in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or call (416) 947-1212.