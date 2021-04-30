Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2021, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2021, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Withheld Leona Aglukkaq 172,655,964 185,358 172,841,322 99.89% 0.11% Sean Boyd 172,051,879 789,444 172,841,323 99.54% 0.46% Martine A. Celej 169,880,604 2,960,718 172,841,322 98.29% 1.71% Robert J. Gemmell 167,105,432 5,735,863 172,841,295 96.68% 3.32% Mel Leiderman 167,260,039 5,581,284 172,841,323 96.77% 3.23% Deborah McCombe 172,683,858 157,464 172,841,322 99.91% 0.09% James D. Nasso 166,395,800 6,445,495 172,841,295 96.27% 3.73% Dr. Sean Riley 172,463,527 377,796 172,841,323 99.78% 0.22% J. Merfyn Roberts 168,708,455 4,132,868 172,841,323 97.61% 2.39% Jamie C. Sokalsky 169,529,690 3,311,605 172,841,295 98.08% 1.92%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

