AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Apr 29, 2022, 20:00 ET
TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022, each of the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2022, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Total Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
Leona Aglukkaq
|
321,210,494
|
2,156,401
|
323,366,895
|
99.33%
|
0.67%
|
Ammar Al-Joundi
|
322,087,020
|
1,279,875
|
323,366,895
|
99.60%
|
0.40%
|
Sean Boyd
|
286,047,557
|
37,319,338
|
323,366,895
|
88.46%
|
11.54%
|
Martine A. Celej
|
287,100,262
|
36,266,633
|
323,366,895
|
88.78%
|
11.22%
|
Robert J. Gemmell
|
273,396,372
|
49,970,524
|
323,366,895
|
84.55%
|
15.45%
|
Jonathan Gill
|
314,060,333
|
9,306,562
|
323,366,895
|
97.12%
|
2.88%
|
Peter Grosskopf
|
311,362,240
|
12,004,655
|
323,366,895
|
96.29%
|
3.71%
|
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray
|
314,533,666
|
8,833,229
|
323,366,895
|
97.27%
|
2.73%
|
Deborah McCombe
|
322,826,938
|
539,957
|
323,366,895
|
99.83%
|
0.17%
|
Jeffrey Parr
|
311,508,266
|
11,858,629
|
323,366,895
|
96.33%
|
3.67%
|
J. Merfyn Roberts
|
316,358,848
|
7,008,047
|
323,366,895
|
97.83%
|
2.17%
|
Jamie C. Sokalsky
|
285,284,510
|
38,082,385
|
323,366,895
|
88.22%
|
11.78%
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
For further information: For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or call (416) 947-1212.
