Agilitas Advisory Corp Expands Global Footprint with Acquisition of Veyter

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Agilitas Advisory Corp. (Agilitas) is thrilled to announce that it has acquired consulting firm Veyter, adding an Australian head office to its global footprint.

"This is a major step in our international growth," said Ron Loborec, Managing Partner, Agilitas. "Veyter's team is already collaborating seamlessly with our North America and UK colleagues. Their expertise, energy and client focus are outstanding. This is more than an acquisition. It is a reunion of colleagues. Between Veyter and Agilitas several of us have worked together in other firms as long as fifteen years ago. It is energising to build again with people we know and trust."

The acquisition strengthens Agilitas' presence in the Asia-Pacific region and enhances its ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions for clients worldwide.

"The meaning of our names, Veyter and Agilitas, signal movement and staying ahead of the pack" Loborec added, "this is what we like to bring to our clients".

"We have ambitious growth plans for the region," said Mark Moore, Managing Director, Veyter. "Joining Agilitas is exciting and accelerates our ability to scale across Asia-Pacific. We are expanding our presence across Australia, with teams in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne supporting growing client demand.

"The real win here is what it unlocks for clients," Moore continued. "Veyter's strength in designing practical, trusted ways of working, combined with Agilitas' global scale and delivery capability, results in greater client impact. Together, we deliver more value, from strategy through to implementation, for our clients across Australia and globally. Importantly, there is strong cultural alignment. Our firms share a deep commitment to design thinking and delivering exceptional client experiences."

The all-stock transaction recognises significant goodwill in Veyter, its history of strong performance and future potential. Agilitas plans further expansion in Sydney, including opening an additional office to accommodate more people and support continued growth.

"We now move forward as one firm," says Loborec. "United by our core values of Client Centricity, Global Thinking and Corporate Agility, we are well positioned to deliver even greater value to clients around the world."

For more information, visit www.agilitasadvisory.com and www.veyter.com.

