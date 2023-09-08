Leading Canadian VOIP Provider Enables Flexible Communication for Remote Teams.

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - AgileIP, a leading pan-Canadian Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) provider, announces its cross-platform softphone's official launch. This cutting-edge communication tool is now available for Android, iOS, Mac, and PC, providing users across diverse devices with a seamless communication experience.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of remote work, businesses seek versatile tools that bridge communication gaps and maintain seamless collaboration. AgileIP's cross-platform softphone emerges as a robust solution, catering to the specific needs of remote teams spread across various devices and locations.

Key Features of the AgileIP Cross-Platform Softphone:

Flexible Work Environments: Remote teams can effortlessly connect and collaborate across diverse devices regardless of their physical location. Intuitive Interface: The softphone's user-friendly interface promotes ease of use, allowing team members to focus on their tasks rather than grappling with complex communication tools. Consistent Quality: The softphone maintains AgileIP's renowned reliability, delivering exceptional voice quality and consistent performance even in remote work scenarios.

To coincide with the release of its cross-platform softphone, AgileIP has launched a dedicated website detailing the application features, advantages, and compatibility: www.agileipsoftphone.com

As remote work redefines the modern workforce, AgileIP proudly offers a solution that brings colleagues together, transcending geographical barriers.

AgileIP's cross-platform softphone is a pivotal enabler for remote work. It positions the company as a leader in this segment and increases its corporate customers' competitiveness in a fast-evolving market.

About AgileIP:

AgileIP is an established pan-Canadian Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) provider, celebrated for its steadfast dedication to security, reliability, and innovation. Catering to a diverse corporate clientele spanning coast to coast, AgileIP empowers remote teams to communicate and collaborate seamlessly in today's dynamic work environment. For more information, please visit www.agileip.ca

SOURCE AgileIP Inc.

For further information: 855 510 5010, [email protected]