Agile Alliance Announces Agile2020 Call for Speaker Submissions

Premier industry event now accepting session proposals for those who want to present ideas, experiences, and best practices in Agile software development

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Agile Alliance invites leaders in Agile development to answer the Call for Submissions for Agile2020, Agile Alliance's annual global conference that attracts Agile practitioners, academia, business, and vendor-partner community members worldwide. This year's event will take place July 20 – 24 in Orlando, Florida.

"The Agile2020 conference offers an exceptional opportunity to share your knowledge, experience, and expertise with the international Agile community," said Emma Armstrong, Agile2020 conference chair. "Last year we were joined by nearly 2,400 executives, managers, software developers, and researchers from more than 50 countries who gathered to hear from recognized experts, authors, innovators, and practitioners who offered their unique insights in more than 286 sessions. Competition to speak at this event is intense — we received almost 2,000 submissions in 2019 for these coveted spots. I encourage Agilists with a story to tell to submit early."

Speakers for the conference are selected via a comprehensive peer review process. The Agile2020 submission system will remain open until February 9, 2020.

Potential presenters are encouraged to carefully review the 18 conference tracks that are accepting submissions and submit proposals under the track that most closely represents their proposed topic(s). The tracks cover all aspects of Agile development, from tips about getting started with small teams to advanced enterprise strategies based on years of experience.

In its 19th year, the Agile Alliance global conference is the premier international, noncommercial conference on Agile methods in software development. At the heart of each Agile Conference is connecting and sharing. Attendees gather from around the world, many for consecutive years, to meet with their peers and the foremost leaders in the Agile space. The relationships made, support received, and knowledge gained provide an enriching and long-lasting experience that fosters both individual success and the collective advancement of the industry. The conferences are open and engaging, fostering innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations. To submit a session proposal, click here.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit international organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 69,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The Agile2020 Conference will take place July 20 - 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

