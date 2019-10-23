AGI Third Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. ("AGI") (TSX: AFN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss its results for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2019. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued before markets open on November 14, 2019.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-390-0605 or for local access dial 416-764-8609. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 or for local access dial 416-764-8677. Please quote passcode 375219# for the audio replay.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Italy and India, and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

