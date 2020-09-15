AGI Announces Q3 2020 Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") today announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. AGI's current annualized cash dividend rate is $0.60 per share.

Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Italy and India, and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website www.aggrowth.com.

For further information: Investor Relations, Noam Silberstein, 416.294.4688, [email protected]

