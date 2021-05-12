AGI Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 12, 2021, 18:26 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021. A total of 10,261,624 common shares, representing approximately 54.65% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
Percentage
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percentage
|
Tim Close
|
9,801,092
|
97.09%
|
294,149
|
2.91%
|
Anne De Greef-Safft
|
9,779,958
|
96.88%
|
315,283
|
3.12%
|
Janet Giesselman
|
9,221,659
|
91.35%
|
873,582
|
8.65%
|
Bill Lambert
|
9,785,700
|
96.93%
|
309,541
|
3.07%
|
Bill Maslechko
|
8,490,395
|
84.10%
|
1,604,846
|
15.90%
|
Malcolm (Mac) Moore
|
9,646,020
|
95.55%
|
449,221
|
4.45%
|
Claudia Roessler
|
9,885,178
|
97.92%
|
210,063
|
2.08%
|
David White
|
9,534,253
|
94.44%
|
560,988
|
5.56%
In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors and the ratification and approval of our new fixed number share option plan and approval of all unallocated options under the share option plan. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.
Company Profile
AGI is a provider of solutions for the global food infrastructure, including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, France and Italy and distributes its product globally.
SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)
For further information: Andrew Jacklin, Director, Investor Relations, +1-437-335-1630, [email protected]
