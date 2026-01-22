Agentiiv enters strategic technology partnership with the Vector Institute

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Agentiiv – a pioneer in enterprise-grade, agentic AI systems in Canada – today announced a technology partnership with the Vector Institute . As a Vector technology partner, Agentiiv gains access to strategic advisory support from a leading AI institute.

It's a partnership that signals the importance of AI systems that scale human expertise, as organizations evolve from viewing AI as a simple tool to recognizing its power as a partner and collaborator in day-to-day business activities.

"AI is developing at an exponential rate and has the opportunity to transform organizations – not by enabling them to scale back on staff but by making their existing team more productive and efficient," said Karla Congson, Agentiiv's CEO.

"This technology partnership with the Vector Institute gives us access to insights that help us move beyond agents that simply provide productivity gains to orchestrated multi-agent workflows that can fundamentally change an organization's processes and its ability to scale. We're paving the way for cutting-edge agentic technology."

The collaboration will allow Agentiiv to enhance its multi-agent platform with insights from Vector's AI engineering team while giving the Vector Institute access to Agentiiv's enterprise-grade tools, including its 100+ specialized AI agents.

"This technology partnership allows us to build AI agents with a sophistication level backed by world-class research," explained Agentiiv's Chief Technology Officer, Michael Carrick. "We're solving challenges that seemed impossible before."

Agentiiv is currently working with a number of enterprise clients and is developing opportunities with several prospects across regulated industries where research-backed AI capabilities are increasingly valued.

The timing also aligns perfectly with Agentiiv's growth strategy. Demand is accelerating for AI systems that handle genuine complexity rather than basic productivity improvements. Having world-class research inform Agentiiv's development efforts will position the organization to deliver solutions that fulfil the promise of intelligent automation.

"Implementing GenAI through our technology partnership with Agentiiv wasn't just about streamlining processes; it was about leveraging AI to drive innovation. It was about reimagining what's possible when we apply generative AI to our workflows. What started as a targeted pilot with our marketing communications team quickly proved to be a game-changer," said Kari Clarke, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Vector Institute. "We saw a clear opportunity to leverage AI in a very practical, focused way across our business processes and now we're able to focus on the strategic initiatives that truly drive value for Vector and our partners."

About Agentiiv

Agentiiv augments your team with 100+ enterprise-grade AI agents that work like seasoned specialists across every business function. With strategic support from the Vector Institute, we're advancing enterprise-grade, secure multi-agent workflows that scale expertise. We scale you. Learn more at agentiiv.com.

About the Vector Institute

The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Our vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada's knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and industry sponsors across Canada.

SOURCE Agentiiv

Media Contact: [email protected]