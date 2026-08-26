Agentic AI Contracts Expose Organizations to Runaway Costs With Limited Recourse, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With agentic AI shifting software costs from per-seat licensing to consumption-based billing, organizations are being forced to rethink how software spend is governed. Costs can quickly spiral with machine-driven tasks that are difficult to forecast and vendors that define the billable events, control the usage meters, and determine the pricing logic. Info-Tech Research Group's recent blueprint, Negotiate Safe AI Contracts to Prevent Bill Shock, gives CIOs and procurement, legal, and finance leaders a practical framework to evaluate contract exposure, define financial guardrails, and preserve negotiating leverage before AI contracts are signed.

ARLINGTON, VA., Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Traditional procurement was built for predictable per-seat software licensing. Agentic AI changes that model, as a single user prompt can now trigger dozens of billable events, including tool calls, recursive reasoning loops, background API calls, model-tier escalation, retries, and multi-agent orchestration. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Negotiate Safe AI Contracts to Prevent Bill Shock, outlines how organizations can assess and manage these risks before signing AI contracts.

Info-Tech’s Four-Phase Framework for Governing Agentic AI Contract Risk

As organizations invest in agentic AI platforms, many are encountering cost models they cannot easily forecast. Billing definitions often reside in vendor-controlled documentation rather than in the signed contract, allowing their meaning to shift after deployment. Pricing logic can change with notice, and audit rights or hard caps are frequently missing. Info-Tech's research provides guidance on contract language, scenario simulation, and governance roles to help leaders evaluate exposure and negotiate clearer terms before signing.

"Organizations are entering agentic AI agreements without the financial controls, contractual safeguards, and forecasting mechanisms required to manage variable, intelligence-driven pricing models. Once AI workflows are embedded, the switching cost is high, and the leverage to renegotiate is gone," says John Donovan, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Clear definitions, consumption caps, audit rights, pricing-change protections, and dispute mechanisms must be negotiated before signing. When billing rules are vague, the vendor decides what they mean, and the invoice reflects that."

Key Contract Risks in Agentic AI Agreements

Info-Tech's research identifies several contract and governance risks organizations should address before signing agentic AI contracts:

Unclear billing definitions : Vague terms can make it difficult to forecast or dispute charges.

: Vague terms can make it difficult to forecast or dispute charges. Hidden cost drivers : Retries, recursion, model-tier escalation, and multi-agent workflows can increase consumption beyond what buyers expect.

: Retries, recursion, model-tier escalation, and multi-agent workflows can increase consumption beyond what buyers expect. Weak financial controls : Missing or advisory caps, limited audit rights, and narrow dispute windows can leave organizations with little recourse after invoices arrive.

: Missing or advisory caps, limited audit rights, and narrow dispute windows can leave organizations with little recourse after invoices arrive. Vendor-controlled pricing changes : Pricing terms, fair-use thresholds, or billing logic may sit outside the signed contract and change over time.

: Pricing terms, fair-use thresholds, or billing logic may sit outside the signed contract and change over time. Lock-in and accountability gaps: Embedded workflows and multi-vendor AI ecosystems can make disputes harder to resolve and switching more difficult.

Info-Tech's Four-Phase Framework for Governing Agentic AI Contract Risk

To help organizations address agentic AI contract and cost risk, Info-Tech's Negotiate Safe AI Contracts to Prevent Bill Shock blueprint outlines the following four-phase framework:

Decode how the vendor bills: Identify the pricing model, hidden cost drivers, and vendor billing logic before negotiation begins. Assess contract and architectural exposure: Review billing definitions, recursion treatment, audit rights, dispute paths, and lock-in risk. Design financial guardrails: Use forecast simulations, thresholds, throttles, kill switches, and clear ownership to manage consumption. Establish ongoing market intelligence: Track vendor changes, new case studies, and pricing-risk updates as meters, models, and tiers evolve.

The firm's blueprint includes cautionary case studies and practical tools such as contract language guidance, governance RACI, dispute playbook, and a comprehensive contract risk workbook that scores 22 controls across six risk domains, detects 19 systemic risk patterns, and helps organizations simulate their 12-month spend trajectory.

By applying Info-Tech's methodology, organizations can evaluate exposure, clarify ownership, and negotiate stronger protections before contracts are signed and agentic AI workflows are deployed.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including John Donovan, and access to the complete Negotiate Safe AI Contracts to Prevent Bill Shock blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

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