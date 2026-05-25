ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, has officially launched its Points Program, introducing a multi-season incentive system designed to reward genuine ecosystem participation ahead of the protocol's future token launch.

AFX Launches Mainnet Points Program to Reward Real Traders, Liquidity Providers, and Communities

Unlike traditional DeFi farming models that primarily reward raw trading volume, AFX's points system is built around a different principle: rewarding real contribution. Active traders, liquidity providers, and community participants can now earn points through meaningful participation across the protocol, with all accumulated points eventually redeemable into tokens at TGE.

This program will run across three consecutive seasons, with each season featuring its own dedicated points pool. Importantly, points do not reset or expire between seasons. All accumulated points will be merged and redeemed together at a unified rate during TGE, encouraging long-term ecosystem participation rather than short-term farming behavior.

A Multi-Layered Incentive System Built for Real Participation

AFX users can earn points through three independent participation methods simultaneously:

Active trading across supported markets

Providing liquidity through the AFX LP Vault

Participating in the Guild League ecosystem

The protocol evaluates trading contribution across multiple dimensions -- including trade execution, position holding, and market diversity -- rather than relying solely on trading volume. Liquidity providers who contribute capital to the AFX LP Vault are also rewarded based on their actual contribution to protocol liquidity depth, supporting healthier and more efficient market conditions for all participants.

Season 1 Now Live

Season 1 officially begins on May 25, 2026, and will run for eight weeks through July 20, 2026. During this phase, AFX will distribute points across two independent pools:

Trading + AFX LP Vault Combined Pool: 2,885,714 total points

Guild Pool: 914,286 total points

Points will be settled weekly and distributed every Monday at 00:00 UTC.

The launch of the Mainnet Points Program marks the next major step in AFX's broader ecosystem rollout as the protocol continues building toward governance token launch and long-term community ownership.

About AFX

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. By synthesizing the rapid execution of a centralized exchange with the immutable sovereignty of blockchain, AFX delivers a professional-grade Perp DEX environment characterized by sub-100ms finality, institutional liquidity, and unmatched capital efficiency.

SOURCE AFX

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