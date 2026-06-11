After Ten Years, Bunz Owner Seeks a Simple Answer: Continue or End It

Both answers are a win. Only uncertainty is a loss.

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Bunz, the Toronto-born barter platform known for its community-driven trading culture and anti-marketplace ethos, is fully rebuilt and operational. Whether it continues beyond September 1, 2026, will depend on whether users bring it back to critical mass.

Bunz owner, Firat Eren. Bunz logo

Firat Eren, the company's first investor as of August 2015 and its sole owner since April 2020, announced that Bunz will shut down on September 1, 2026, unless the platform reaches 1,000 daily active users in Toronto or any other city and demonstrates active cluster usage -- neighbourhoods, dorms, or friend groups using the platform consistently.

"For those who want a genuine Bunz in their life as it once was, this is the window. The platform is ready. The features are in place. BTZ, its internal trade token, has been completely rebuilt from scratch, inspired by the way metro tokens were originally used for trading within the Bunz community. With these final improvements, I believe Bunz has been returned to its factory settings -- but this time with a sustainable financial model. From this point on, it is the community that will decide the fate of Bunz. I am happy to have delivered my share as a Bunz believer.", said Firat Eren, Owner, Bunz.

Originally founded in Toronto in 2013 as a Facebook bartering group, Bunz launched as a standalone app in 2016 and grew rapidly into a cult-following platform built on cashless trading and community participation. After previous management pivoted toward a cryptocurrency model that ultimately did not succeed, the platform lost momentum and was on the verge of shutdown by 2020. Eren took sole ownership in April 2020 rather than allow the platform to disappear.

Over the following years, Eren rebuilt Bunz from scratch, commissioning a top-tier Silicon Valley design firm for the platform's UI and UX. By December 2025, the platform had reached a state he is genuinely proud of: a modern Bunz with its original community values intact, a sustainable financial architecture in place, and every feature functioning as intended.

What remains is critical mass.

As of May 2026, Bunz averages fewer than 200 signed-in daily active users, primarily in Toronto. Retention among existing users remains unusually strong, but new user acquisition has stalled. Eren has concluded that the only acquisition mechanism that works for Bunz is trusted referral -- existing users bringing their communities onto the platform.

"Bunz only works in clusters -- a dorm, a neighbourhood, a friend group. Enthusiastic users are not enough. If Bunz continues to exist, it will be because groups of people decide they want this kind of platform in their community, not because of a handful of enthusiastic individuals.", he added.

To be self-sustaining in the long term, Eren estimates Bunz needs roughly 10,000 daily active users in a major city. The 1,000-DAU threshold by September 1 is the minimum bar at which the network effect could carry the platform forward organically.

Beginning May 15, 2026, Eren started publishing Bunz's daily active user count publicly on the platform every day leading up to the September 1 deadline.

From Eren's official announcement in the app:

"I am at peace with both outcomes. I will celebrate the day Bunz reaches a thousand daily active users in Toronto. And I will celebrate September 1 just as genuinely if we don't get there, because I will finally get my answer to a question I have been asking myself for the last ten years.

It's not a matter of whether Bunz lives or ends for me. It's a matter of knowing -- is Bunz really special, or was I wrong from the beginning?

What I won't do is pretend. What I won't do is manipulate you into caring about something you don't actually care about.

What I will do, though, is open my 2000 Château Margaux on September 1, 2026, Tuesday night, right before I cancel Bunz's AWS account -- one that I've been keeping for a long time and waiting for a good reason to drink it."

ABOUT BUNZ

Bunz is a cashless social barter platform guided by three core laws: No Cash, No Discrimination, and No Spamming. Available on web, iOS and Android.

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND

Full original deadline announcement:

bunz.com/posts/1881065

Bunz economy FAQ:

bunz.com/faq

Firat Eren's op-ed on Bunz philosophy:

thefutureeconomy.ca -- Rethinking Sustainability and Affordability Through Digital Bartering

SOURCE Bunz

PRESS CONTACT: Joey Gill, +1 416 556 0675, [email protected]