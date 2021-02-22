"2021 is an important year for the brand and we are excited to reach such a milestone," says Tim Bunch, President and CEO of MAV Beauty Brands. "As a growing brand that is rooted in innovation, it is important that we continue to evolve with our consumers. With our new packaging design and positioning, we aim to energize our current brand loyalists while also attracting new consumers into the franchise."

With the new positioning, the brand has shortened its name to Marc Anthony – originally Marc Anthony True Professional. The product packaging has had a new makeover, which was born and curated out of a digital, social-first mindset to emphasize the relationship between the brand and consumer engagement. It features a more simplified architecture and subtle embellishments that create ease of navigation, and a harmonious shopping experience that stands out at shelf. The bold and vibrant colors - which have been long-time brand treasures – remain, as do the pro-quality formulas that consumers have come to know and trust.

The founding Marc Anthony principles – pro-quality formulas made affordable and accessible – are enhanced with a lifestyle driven voice, evident in their campaign messaging "Make Hair Play". "We are thrilled to debut our new packaging and positioning to customers," says Kimberly Konstant, Vice President of Marketing, Brand and Innovation at MAV Beauty Brands. "The Marc Anthony consumer is a hair enthusiast who likes to share her beauty knowledge with peers. She pins, flips, and plays with her hair often, never sitting still, and we want to keep moving with her along a journey of hair expression."

Upon inception, Marc Anthony set out on a mission to create premium hair products rooted in three generations of hair expertise and its salon heritage. Today, this knowledge and passion lives well beyond the lab as the Marc Anthony team continues to share their legacy of innovation. This year, the brand has debuted two new line extensions within their top performing, iconic Strictly Curls® collection - a Curl Amplifier Cream and Curl Refresher Spray.

Marc Anthony continues to lead the way in not only product innovation but also through global expansion. The brand has grown to over 125 products and can be found in over 28 countries and 35,000 stores throughout North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia.

By promising premium, foolproof formulas and endless ways to create instant style any day, the brand ensures that consumers get the hair they love and deserve. "At Marc Anthony, we believe that hair doesn't have to be boring, and it definitely doesn't have to be complicated," Konstant says. "Hair can be a source of enjoyment and entertainment. Our goal is to inject that personality back into the haircare category and empower consumers to get back to a time when they had fun and played with their hair."

About Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is a creator of world-class, pro-quality hair care products. More than 25 years ago, celebrity hair stylist Marc Anthony set out on a mission to create superior hair products rooted in salon heritage; products that nourish, hydrate, and protect hair without frequent visits to the salon. With three generations of hair experts, the deep knowledge of hair and styling lives well beyond the lab. Today, the Marc Anthony team of style-makers and beauty lovers never sit still. Traveling the world to bring you the best ingredients and the latest trends to create professional quality products. Marc Anthony believes hair does not need to be boring, nor does it need to be complicated. Hair can be a source of enjoyment and entertainment. Marc Anthony wants to make your hair play easily with premium, fool-proof products at an affordable price, and made accessible at major food, drug, mass and specialty retailers in North America and in over twenty-eight countries globally.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 35 countries around the world and in more than 100 major retailers. Visit mavbeautybrands.com for more information about MAV Beauty Brands.

Visit marcanthony.com for more information on Marc Anthony, A MAV Beauty Brand. For more information on MAV Beauty visit mavbeautybrands.com .

