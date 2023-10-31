AFRICA OIL SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version

As a result of the exercise of stock options under the Company's stock option plan, Africa Oil now has 462,895,871 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at October 30, 2023.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 06:30 p.m. ET on October 31, 2023.

For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511