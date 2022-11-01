VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version.

As a result of the share cancellations and the exercise of stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan, Africa Oil now has 470,062,781 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at October 31, 2022.

Related Documents View PDF AFRICA OIL SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 1, 2022.

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575