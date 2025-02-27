VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") announces that the 2024 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.africaoilcorp.com/investor-summary/financial-reports-meetings-filings/. View PDF version

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Africa Oil under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 27, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

View PDF AFRICA OIL PUBLISHES 2024 ANNUAL FILINGS (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, an interest in the Venus light oil and associated gas discovery, offshore Namibia, and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in West and South of Africa. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

For further information, please contact: Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Burson Buchanan, Financial PR & Communications Advisor, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000