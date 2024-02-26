AFRICA OIL PUBLISHES 2023 ANNUAL FILINGS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") announces that the 2023 Annual Filings Document is available for download from the Company's website: https://www.africaoilcorp.com/investors/meeting-materials-corporate-filings/ . PDF Version

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Africa Oil under the Swedish Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 26, 2024 at 06:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

For further information: Shahin Amini, Head of Investor Relations, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511