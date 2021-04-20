Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Apr 20, 2021, 17:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following seven (7) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Nominee
|
For
|
% For
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Andrew Bartlett
|
131,858,907
|
99.79%
|
275,650
|
0.21%
|
John Craig
|
131,575,255
|
99.58%
|
559,302
|
0.42%
|
Ian Gibbs
|
131,881,335
|
99.81%
|
253,222
|
0.19%
|
Gary Guidry
|
131,462,067
|
99.49%
|
672,490
|
0.51%
|
Keith Hill
|
131,599,827
|
99.60%
|
534,730
|
0.40%
|
Erin Johnston
|
131,674,580
|
99.65%
|
459,977
|
0.35%
|
Kimberley Wood
|
131,992,106
|
99.89%
|
142,451
|
0.11%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year, with 99.90% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour. Shareholders also authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Management's approach to executive compensation (Say on Pay), as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2021, was approved with 99.40% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".
Additional Information
This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:30 p.m. EDT on April 20, 2021.
SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.
For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)203 982 6800; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575
Share this article