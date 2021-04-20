Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

Africa Oil Corp.

Apr 20, 2021, 17:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following seven (7) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

Andrew Bartlett

131,858,907

99.79%

275,650

0.21%

John Craig

131,575,255

99.58%

559,302

0.42%

Ian Gibbs

131,881,335

99.81%

253,222

0.19%

Gary Guidry

131,462,067

99.49%

672,490

0.51%

Keith Hill

131,599,827

99.60%

534,730

0.40%

Erin Johnston

131,674,580

99.65%

459,977

0.35%

Kimberley Wood

131,992,106

99.89%

142,451

0.11%

Appointment of Auditors 

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year, with 99.90% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour. Shareholders also authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation (Say on Pay), as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2021, was approved with 99.40% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:30 p.m. EDT on April 20, 2021.

For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)203 982 6800; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575

