Africa Oil Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

Shareholders elected the following seven (7) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Andrew Bartlett 131,858,907 99.79% 275,650 0.21% John Craig 131,575,255 99.58% 559,302 0.42% Ian Gibbs 131,881,335 99.81% 253,222 0.19% Gary Guidry 131,462,067 99.49% 672,490 0.51% Keith Hill 131,599,827 99.60% 534,730 0.40% Erin Johnston 131,674,580 99.65% 459,977 0.35% Kimberley Wood 131,992,106 99.89% 142,451 0.11%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year, with 99.90% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour. Shareholders also authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation (Say on Pay), as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2021, was approved with 99.40% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:30 p.m. EDT on April 20, 2021.

