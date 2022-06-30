AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES THE RECEIPT OF PRIME DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

Since acquiring its 50% interest in Prime for a cash consideration of $519.5 million in January 2020, Africa Oil has received 13 dividends from Prime for a total amount of $562.5 million.

Also, the Company reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the exercise of stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan and return to treasury, the Company now has 477,280,774 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at June 30, 2022.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on June 30, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

