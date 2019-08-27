Africa Oil Announces Spud of Joe-1 Well Offshore Guyana

Partners on the Orinduik Block comprise Tullow Guyana B.V. ("Tullow", Operator, 60% Working Interest ("WI"), Total EP Guyana BV ("Total", 25% WI) and Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco, 15% WI). Africa Oil holds an approximately 18.8% equity interest in Eco.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with assets in Kenya and has signed an agreement to acquire an interest in a producing asset in deep water Nigeria. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

August 27, 2019

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information"

