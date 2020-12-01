Africa Oil Announces Share Capital Update
Dec 01, 2020, 12:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version
As a result of the issuance of 10,666 common shares in connection with the settlement of restricted share units under the Company's long-term incentive plan during the month, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 471,960,472 common shares with voting rights as at November 30, 2020.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".
Additional Information
This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12:15 p.m. ET on December 1, 2020.
For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)203 982 6800; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575