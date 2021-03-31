Africa Oil Announces Share Capital Update

As a result of the issuance of 1,291,645 common shares in connection with the settlement of restricted share units and performance share units under the Company's long-term incentive plan during the month, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 473,252,117 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2021.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:30 p.m. ET on March 31, 2021.

