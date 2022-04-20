AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS
Apr 20, 2022, 21:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC , April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF
A total of 82,250,622 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 17.31% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:
|
Election of Directors
|
% For
|
% Withheld
|
Andrew Bartlett
|
98.86%
|
1.14%
|
John Craig
|
98.60%
|
1.40%
|
Ian Gibbs
|
98.03%
|
1.97%
|
Gary Guidry
|
96.59%
|
3.41%
|
Keith Hill
|
98.22%
|
1.78%
|
Erin Johnston
|
98.98%
|
1.02%
|
Kimberley Wood
|
96.71%
|
3.29%
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
% For
|
% Withheld
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
99.14%
|
0.86%
|
% For
|
% Against
|
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|
97.92%
|
2.08%
|
% For
|
% Against
|
Amendments to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
98.03%
|
1.97%
Detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".
This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9:30 p.m. ET on April 20, 2022.
SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.
For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, [email protected], T: +1 (604) 806-3575
