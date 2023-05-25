AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", "AOC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version.

A total of 176,009,443 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 38.07% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

Election of Directors % For % Withheld Andrew Bartlett 97.15 % 2.85 % John Craig 95.90 % 4.10 % Ian Gibbs 97.86 % 2.14 % Gary Guidry 97.64 % 2.36 % Keith Hill 96.85 % 3.15 % Erin Johnston 96.87 % 3.13 % Kimberley Wood 91.25 % 8.75 %





Appointment of Auditors % For % Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 98.76 % 1.24 %







% For % Against Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 92.21 % 7.79 %



All seven directors will serve on the Company's Board until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa, as well as Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 25, 2023.

For further information: Shahin Amini, IR and Commercial Manager, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511