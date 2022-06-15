Africa Energy to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting
Jun 15, 2022, 17:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, will host a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 18:00 CEST (12:00 EDT). View PDF Version.
Mr. Garrett Soden, President and CEO, and Mr. Jan Maier, VP Exploration, will present an update on the company's operations.
All are welcome to join. Please click here to register.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with the meeting link and further information.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
Important information
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on June 15, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EDT.
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, [email protected].
For further information: Jeromie Kufflick, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 689 7842; Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615; [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com
