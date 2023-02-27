Africa Energy to Present at SpareBank 1 Markets Energy Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jeromie Kufflick, will be presenting at the SpareBank 1 Markets 2023 Energy Conference in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 2:45pm Central European Time. View PDF version.

Investors can watch a live webcast of the presentation by registering for the conference at:

http://sb1menergyconference.com/

A copy of the presentation will also be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

