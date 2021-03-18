Africa Energy to Present at Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference
Mar 18, 2021, 03:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities Virtual E&P Independents Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at approximately 11:10am Central European Time (CET). View PDF Version
A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.
About Africa Energy Corp.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
Important information
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on March 18, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. ET.
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, [email protected].
For further information: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com
