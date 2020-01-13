Africa Energy to Present at Investor Meeting in Stockholm

The town hall meeting will be held at Näringslivets Hus on Storgatan 19 in Stockholm (local Industrisalen). Shareholders and investors are requested to confirm their attendance beforehand by contacting Sara Runesson at [email protected] or +46 8 440 54 50.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on January 13, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.

For further information: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com

Related Links

https://www.africaenergycorp.com/

