Africa Energy to Present at Africa Independents Forum
May 25, 2021, 02:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at Africa Oil Week's Africa Independents Forum today, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 10:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST). View PDF Version
The webinar will be available at www.africaoilweek.com as part of a digital series ahead of the 27th edition of Africa Oil Week taking place in November 2021. A copy of the presentation will also be available on Africa Energy's website below.
About Africa Energy Corp.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
Important information
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on May 25, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, [email protected].
SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.
For further information: Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com
Share this article