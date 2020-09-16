Africa Energy to Present at Africa E&P Virtual Summit
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting the opening keynote address at Frontier's Africa E&P Virtual Summit today at 9:05 am British Summer Time. View PDF Version
About Africa Energy Corp.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
