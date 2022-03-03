Africa Energy Announces Signing of Rig Contract for Block 2B

Garrett Soden, Africa Energy's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to secure the Island Innovator rig to drill a high-impact oil exploration well this year on Block 2B. The block has significant contingent and prospective resources in shallow water close to shore and includes the A-J1 discovery from 1988 that flowed light sweet crude oil to surface. Gazania-1 will target two large prospects seven kilometers up-dip from A-J1 in the same basin as the recent Venus and Graff discoveries."

Block 2B is located offshore South Africa in the Orange Basin where both Total and Shell recently announced significant oil and gas discoveries offshore Namibia. The block covers 3,062 square kilometers off the west coast of South Africa 300 kilometers north of Cape Town with water depths ranging from 50 to 200 meters. Oil was discovered and tested by Soekor in the A-J1 borehole drilled in 1988. Thick reservoir sandstones were intersected between 2,985 meters and 3,350 meters. The well was tested and flowed 191 barrels of oil per day of 36-degree API oil from a 10-meter sandstone interval at about 3,250 meters. Significant prospectivity has been identified over the entire A-J graben area using 686 square kilometers of 3D seismic data acquired in 2013.

Africa Energy has a 27.5% participating interest in Block 2B offshore South Africa. Block 2B is operated by a subsidiary of Azinam Limited ("Azinam"), which holds a 50% participating interest. A subsidiary of Panoro Energy ASA holds a 12.5% participating interest with Crown Energy AB indirectly holding the remaining 10%. Subject to completion of a definitive agreement announced on February 8, 2022, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. will acquire 100% of Azinam.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

March 3, 2022

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, [email protected].

Forward looking statements

Jeromie Kufflick, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 689-7842; Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 (604) 689-7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com