Africa Energy Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

The Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 have been negatively impacted by a US$70.2 million non-cash loss on revaluation of our investment in Block 11B/12B, which was due to changes in base assumptions for discount rates applied in the discounted cash flow model for valuing our interest in Block 11B/12B.

At the end of June 2024, CNR International (South Africa) Limited ("CNR") provided notice to the joint venture partners that it will withdraw from its 20% interest in accordance with the joint operating agreement in respect of Block 11B/12B, Offshore the Republic of South Africa ("JOA"). The Company was also advised that TotalEnergies EP South Africa B.V. ("TotalEnergies") was contemplating withdrawing from its 45% interest and contemplating resigning as operator in accordance with the JOA.

At the end of July 2024, TotalEnergies provided a notification that it was resigning as operator of Block 11B/12B. In addition, TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy International E&P LLC provided notice to the joint venture partners that they were withdrawing from their 45% and 25%, respectively, in accordance with the JOA. Under the JOA, the withdrawing parties assign their interest free of charge to each of the non-withdrawing partners in proportion to the interest of non-withdrawing partners. The withdrawal of the joint venture partners from Block 11B/12B is subject to all relevant regulatory approvals by South African authorities.

OUTLOOK

The Company, through its investment in Main Street 1549 Pty. Ltd. ("Main Street 1549"), which currently holds 10% interest in Block 11B/12B, does not intend to withdraw from the block. Subject to all relevant regulatory approvals by South African authorities in respect to the withdrawal of the joint venture partners in Block 11B/12B, Main Street 1549 expects to hold 100% interest in Block 11B/12B. Despite the challenges and delays encountered so far, the Company remains confident that the Block 11B/12B resources can be commercially developed. The Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries are the largest discoveries of natural gas resources in South Africa and if developed could supply a significant portion of the country's energy needs as it seeks to transition away from coal fired power plants. The Company will be focused on obtaining the Block 11B/12B Production Right approval and securing offtake customers.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Company incurred a US$47.2 million non-cash loss on revaluation of its financial asset during the second quarter of 2024. The non-cash loss on revaluation of the financial asset relates to the Company's investment in Block 11B / 12B and was due to changes in base assumptions for discount rate.

non-cash loss on revaluation of its financial asset during the second quarter of 2024. The non-cash loss on revaluation of the financial asset relates to the Company's investment in Block / and was due to changes in base assumptions for discount rate. At June 30, 2024 , the Company had US$2.1 million in cash.

, the Company had in cash. The joint venture partnership submitted an application for a Production Right on September 7, 2022 . As part of the Production Right application process, the Block 11B / 12B joint venture also prepared a draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA"). At the request of the operator, TotalEnergies, the final ESIA deadline has been extended and is due August 30, 2024 . In light of the withdrawal of the joint venture partners, the Company is currently assessing the best way forward on the ESIA. The approval of the Production Right application will not occur until after the Block 11B / 12B joint venture receives environmental authorization in respect to the ESIA.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited; thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)



Three Three Six Six

Months Months Months Months

Ended Ended Ended Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses 47,590 1,172 71,422 3,365 Net loss (47,847) (1,272) (71,934) (3,558) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (0.03) (0.00) (0.05) (0.00) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 1,407,812 1,407,812 1,407,812 1,407,812 Number of shares outstanding 1,407,812 1,407,812 1,407,812 1,407,812









Cash flows provided by (used in) operations (73) (636) (289) (1,567) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing (85) (722) (258) (3,914) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing 574 - 889 - Total change in cash and cash equivalents 431 (1,357) 345 (5,494)









Change in share capital - - - - Change in contributed surplus 111 548 486 1,647 Change in deficit 47,847 1,272 71,934 3,558 Total change in equity (47,736) (724) (71,448) (1,911)











June 30, December 31,



2024

2023 Cash and cash equivalents

2,053

1,708 Total assets

69,094

138,833 Total liabilities

8,696

6,987 Total equity attributable to common shareholders

60,398

131,846 Net working capital

(6,603)

1,671

The financial information in this table was selected from the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.africaenergycorp.com.

EARNINGS TREND AND FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited; US dollars)

The Company recorded $47.6 million of operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2023. The Company recorded a $47.2 million non-cash loss on revaluation of the financial asset during the first quarter of 2024. The non-cash loss on revaluation of the financial asset relates to the Company's investment in Block 11B/12B and was due to changes in base assumptions for discount rate. Costs decreased in substantially all other categories due to cost-cutting measures undertaken in the second half of 2023.

The Company recorded $71.4 million of operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2023. The Company recorded a $70.2 million non-cash loss on revaluation of the financial asset during the first quarter of 2024. The non-cash loss on revaluation of the financial asset relates to the Company's investment in Block 11B/12B and was due to changes in base assumptions for discount rate. Costs decreased in substantially all other categories due to cost-cutting measures undertaken in the second half of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $2.1 million and working capital deficiency of $6.6 million compared to cash and working capital of $1.7 million at December 31, 2023. The reduction in working capital since December 31, 2023, can be mainly attributed to the amount due on the promissory note becoming a current liability, as it is due March 31, 2025. On December 19, 2022, the Company entered into a promissory note for $5.0 million. On November 7, 2023, amendments were made to increase the total amount available under the promissory note to $8.3 million, with a maturity date of March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $1.4 million remaining available on the promissory note.

NEXT EARNINGS REPORT RELEASE

The Company plans to report its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, on November 14, 2024.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC").

Important information

This is information that Africa Energy is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on August 13, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

