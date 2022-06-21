Africa Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Ian Gibbs upon his resignation for his invaluable contributions to Africa Energy's Board. The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Pascal Nicodeme to the Board and to announce that Mr. Nicodeme has been appointed as the Chair of Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

A total of 923,191,131 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 65.95% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following six (6) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld William Lundin 919,441,557 99.97 % 314,520 0.03 % Garrett Soden 919,395,668 99.96 % 360,409 0.04 % Keith Hill 919,328,812 99.95 % 427,265 0.05 % Pascal Nicodeme 919,355,636 99.96 % 400,441 0.04 % Johnny Copelyn 919,191,160 99.94 % 564,917 0.06 % Siraj Ahmed 919,351,427 99.96 % 404,650 0.04 %

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.96% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.54% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About Africa Energy Corp.



Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

