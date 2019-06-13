Africa Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") held its annual meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting. View PDF version.



Election of Directors



Shareholders elected the following six (6) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Ashley Heppenstall 412,208,855 99.46% 2251,524 0.54% Garrett Soden 414,368,175 99.98% 92,204 0.02% Keith Hill 414,137,449 99.92% 322,930 0.08% Ian Gibbs 412,047,510 99.42% 2,412,869 0.58% John Bentley 414,244,329 99.95% 216,050 0.05% Adam Lundin 414,294,744 99.96% 165,635 0.04%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 98.73% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and Nasdaq First North Stockholm (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy Corp. is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

This information is information that Africa Energy is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on June 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

