Africa Energy Amends Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that it has amended its existing credit facility, increasing the amount available from US$5.0 million to US$8.3 million and extending the maturity date to March 31, 2025 with Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil"), Deepkloof Limited, Lorito Doraline S.à.r.l., Lorito Floreal S.à.r.l., Lorito Arole S.à.r.l. and Lorito Orizons S.à.r.l. (together, the "Lenders"). View PDF Version.

Jeromie Kufflick, Africa Energy's CFO, commented: "We are grateful for the continued support of our key shareholders demonstrated by this amended credit facility. The funding allows us to minimize shareholder dilution while we advance the proposed development of the large gas condensate discoveries on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa. The Block 11B/12B joint venture has applied for a production license and is currently negotiating the gas offtake with potential customers in Mossel Bay."

The US$8.3 million credit facility is unsecured and matures on March 31, 2025, when the principal and accrued interest are due in full. The loan carries an annual interest rate of 15% from inception of the original facility. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, in the event that the Company cannot reasonably fulfill its obligations under this credit facility at maturity, each of the Lenders have the ability to convert the Company's obligations due to them into common shares of Africa Energy Corp. at the then prevailing market price.

The proceeds of the loan facility are expected to be used for the Company's funding obligations to advance the development of Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The loan from Africa Oil constitutes a "related-party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61–101 ("MI 61–101"). The Company has relied on exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61–101 from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in MI 61–101 in respect of Africa Oil's loan since the fair market value of the consideration for the loan does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Deepkloof Limited is the largest shareholder of Impact Oil & Gas Limited and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hosken Consolidated Investments ("HCI") Limited. Lorito Doraline S.à.r.l., Lorito Floreal S.à.r.l., Lorito Arole S.à.r.l. and Lorito Orizons S.à.r.l. are companies owned by trusts whose settlor was the late Adolf H. Lundin.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC").

Important information

This is information that Africa Energy is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on November 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, [email protected].

For further information: Jeromie Kufflick, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (604) 689-7842, [email protected], www.africaenergycorp.com