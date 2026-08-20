Affordability Returns with New Multi-Bedroom Townhomes Starting in the $200s in Ontario

Passing HST relief and development charge savings directly to homeowners, Caivan proves reforms can make homeownership attainable again

New multi-bedroom townhomes starting in the $200s -- a new-home price point not seen since 2019

Estimated monthly mortgage payments are around $1,330, well below average two-bedroom rents in Ottawa and Toronto

HST rebate program and development charge reductions are being passed directly to buyers, lowering the cost of ownership

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aspiring homeowners priced out of Ontario's housing market are getting something they haven't seen since 2019: new multi-bedroom townhomes starting in the $200s. At Magnolia in Ottawa's west end, 248 new townhomes will be available with estimated monthly mortgage payments starting around $1,330, well below the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa or Toronto.1 The pricing is made possible by recent HST relief and development charge reductions being passed directly to homebuyers.

"At Caivan, we are taking the need to scale housing, drive affordability and to contribute seriously," said Frank Cairo, co-founder and CEO of Caivan Group. "Combining our precision engineering and advanced manufacturing right here in Ottawa with the leadership shown by Canada's federal and Ontario's provincial governments to remove HST and reduce development charges, we are turning policy reform into putting keys in deserving hands and restoring hope for aspiring homeowners."

At a sale price of $289,914, the Summit Series at Magnolia brings multi-bedroom ownership within reach of households earning an estimated $67,000. The estimated monthly mortgage payment of $1,330 is also significantly less than the average rent in Ontario's two biggest cities. Statistics Canada data shows the asking rent price for a two-bedroom in Ottawa is $2,350 and in Toronto is $2,660, underscoring the affordability gap facing aspiring homeowners.2

The lower starting price is the result of policy changes designed to bring new-home costs down. Earlier this year, Ontario and the federal government temporarily expanded the HST New Housing Rebate to remove the full 13 per cent HST on eligible new homes valued up to $1 million. In Ottawa, Council also approved a 54 per cent reduction in development charges over three years, reducing charges for semi-detached homes in suburban communities such as Stittsville.

Early market data suggests reforms are already having an impact. According to the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and the Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA), Ontario new-home sales jumped 130 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2026, driven by the HST rebate program for eligible new homes.3

"Housing for past generations has arguably been the defining prosperity builder in Canada. Family formation, health outcomes, quality of life and productivity are all connected to the adequate supply and quality of housing," continued Cairo. "With new multi-bedroom homes starting in the $200s, the dream of homeownership is coming back within reach. We're proud to expand the Summit Series and provide first-time homeowners, young families, and downsizers with an attainable option without compromising on location or lifestyle."

Magnolia gives buyers an attainable ownership option in the connected west-end Ottawa community of Stittsville, with more than 50 acres of green space, access to the Trans-Canada Trail, local transit links, and proximity to schools, parks and shopping.

The grand opening for Summit Series at Magnolia will take place Saturday, September 12. Prospective homeowners are encouraged to register early for priority access here.

About Summit Series at Magnolia in Stittsville

Summit Series is Caivan's collection of modern townhomes designed to deliver more attainable ownership options in Ottawa. At Magnolia, the Summit Series includes thoughtfully planned two- and three-bedroom residences ranging from 900 to 1,033 square feet, with one-and-a-half to two bathrooms and one parking space. The broader Magnolia community also offers traditional freehold townhomes and single detached homes on 35-, 41-, 42- and 50-foot lots. Designed to maximize livability and natural light, Magnolia builds on strong demand for efficient, well-located new-home options in Ottawa.

About Caivan Group

Founded in 2010 by Frank Cairo and Troy van Haastrecht, Caivan has grown methodically and at a rapid pace with purpose. Caivan is one of Canada's largest development, home building and manufacturing companies. Caivan is vertically integrated, technologically driven, and forward-looking. Infused with an unparalleled land development pipeline and globally recognized advanced manufacturing capabilities, its delivery model is unique in the world.

__________________________________ 1 Estimated monthly mortgage payment of $1,330 is based on a purchase price of $289,914, a $20,000 total deposit/down payment available to eligible first-time homebuyers, a 3.94 per cent interest rate and 30-year amortization. This would require a household income of approximately $67,000 after the lender qualification stress test, for individuals with good credit and few debts. Estimate reflects mortgage payment only and excludes condo/maintenance fees, property taxes, HVAC rental, utilities, closing costs and other ownership costs. 2 Statistics Canada, "Quarterly rent statistics, first quarter 2026," Asking rent prices, by rental unit type and number of bedrooms, experimental estimates, June 06, 2026, https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/tv.action?pid=4610009201 3 BILD and OHBA, Rising New Home Sales Across Ontario Will Preserve Jobs and Generate Economic Benefits, August 11, 2026, https://www.bildgta.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/07.26-BILD-New-Home-Sales-Media-Backgrounder-Recent-Policy-Impacts-NESI.pdf

SOURCE Caivan

Media Relations Contact: Tinsae Woldetensae, [email protected]