AESTURA'S A-CICA365 COLLECTION Launches Exclusively at Sephora

DERMATOLOGIST-TESTED SOOTHING AND REDNESS RELIEF FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- INTRODUCING the A-CICA365 Collection, dermatologist-tested soothing and visible redness relief for sensitive skin from AESTURA, now available in Canada exclusively at Sephora. A-CICA365 is AESTURA's solution for visible redness in sensitive skin, powered by clinically proven soothing benefits shown to support optimal skin balance for up to 12 hours. A-CICA365 is a solution that soothes to visibly reduce redness by helping balance skin and maintain an optimal pH environment.

A-CICA365 COLLECTION

Accepted by the National Rosacea Society, A-CICA365, reinforces AESTURA's leadership in sensitive-skin care by expanding beyond barrier care into targeted soothing benefits. Built on the correlation between redness and skin pH in sensitive skin, A-CICA365 is positioned as the complementary franchise to the core hero, ATOBARRIER365.

A-CICA365 pH4.5 Balanced for Sensitive Skin

Why pH4.5? Sensitive skin with redness tends to have a higher, imbalanced pH level, which weakens the skin moisture barrier and allows moisture to escape. pH4.5 is the optimal level for balanced and healthy-looking skin.

Each product in the A-CICA365 collection is formulated with pH4.5CICA™, a proprietary complex composed of concentrated CICA (Centella Asiatica), Zinc + PHA, that soothes skin. All three products in the A-CICA365 collection contain a pioneering 3D netting structure with cross-linked HA polymer network technology that encapsulates pH4.5CICATM to maintain a mildly acidic pH environment in the skin for up to 12 hours2.

The 3-step A-CICA365 soothing and visible redness relief ritual begins with A-CICA365 SOOTHING RELIEF SERUM pH4.5, a lightweight soothing serum that calms and soothes compromised skin.

A-CICA365 SOOTHING RELIEF SERUM pH4.5 Key Benefits:

Reduces visible redness by 15% immediately after 1 , 45% after 3 days 3 , and 63% after a week 4

, 45% after 3 days , and 63% after a week Reduces elevated skin temperature by 4.6°C after one use 1

93% agree skin feels less sensitive and healthier after a week 5

Soothes compromised barrier by 37% after 3 days6 and 51% after a week7

Follow up with A-CICA365 SOOTHING REPAIR CREAM pH4.5, a specialized gel-cream created with proprietary pH4.5CICA™ and panthenol to strengthen a compromised skin barrier, designed to comfort and soothe delicate skin while providing temporary reduction of visible redness.

A-CICA365 SOOTHING REPAIR CREAM pH4.5 is clinically proven to provide lasting hydration and aims to reduce temporary visible redness. Apply it evenly onto clean skin AM & PM after A-CICA365 SOOTHING RELIEF SERUM pH4.5. Together, the A-CICA365 SOOTHING RELIEF SERUM pH4.5 and A-CICA365 SOOTHING REPAIR CREAM pH4.5 deliver enhanced calming benefits, working synergistically to visibly reduce redness and soothe sensitive skin. When used together, the duo helps reduce visible redness by 15%8

A-CICA365 SOOTHING REPAIR CREAM pH4.5 Key Benefits:

96% agree sensitive skin felt soothed in 10 minutes 13

115% improvement in hydration 13

96% agree damaged skin moisture barrier feels improved and healthier 13

90% agree that using the Serum + Cream together soothes skin more quickly13

Completing the A-CICA365 soothing and visible redness relief ritual, the new A-CICA365 COOLING RELIEF PADS pH4.5 are designed to amplify the collection's calming benefits. Infused with the same approach to sensitive skin care, A-CICA365 COOLING RELIEF PADS pH4.5 soothe temporary visible redness with pH4.5CICA™ and specialized fabric that delivers a cooling effect.

Delivering immediate cooling and soothing benefits, the A-CICA365 COOLING RELIEF PADS pH4.5 reduce temporary visible redness and decrease skin temperature in 3 minutes1.. Helping improve skin's natural pH level and delivering 199% improvement in makeup adhesion, with 96% agreeing that makeup applies more smoothly9. Generously infused with essence, the pads can be left on longer as a facial mask for an extra care.

A-CICA365 COOLING RELIEF PADS pH4.5 Key Benefits:

Reduce temporary visible redness and cool skin temperature after immediate use 11

96% feel like sensitive skin has calmed down 9

Reduce elevated skin temperature by 9.5°C immediately after use 11

Soothe skin dehydration post-exercise 38% after 1 use10

For product images, click here.

NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA EXCLUSIVELY AT SEPHORA

About AESTURA

AESTURA is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand in Korea for Sensitive Skin12. AESTURA combines over 40 years of dermatological and scientific research to formulate specialized solutions for sensitive skin. Driven by our pharmaceutical heritage, AESTURA is a leader in cutting-edge skincare and cosmetic science to address the unique causes and concerns of sensitive skin, while advancing innovation to improve skin overall.

AESTURA is dedicated to improving the skin concerns of customers with sensitive skin while advancing innovation to improve overall skin. For more information, visit: https://int.aestura.com/ and @aestura_ca on social media.

1 Instrumental result, 31 women, one application post 5 mins of heat exposure. 2 Instrumental result, 30 women. 3 Post 24-hour exposure to 2% Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. Instrumental result, 31 women, after 3 days of use 4 Post 24-hour exposure to 2% Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. Instrumental result, 31 women, after 7 days of use 5 Instrumental result, 31 women, after one application post 24-hour exposure to 2% Sodium Lauryl Sulfate 6 Post 24-hour exposure to 2% Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. TEWL result, 31 women, after 3 days of use. 7 Post 24-hour exposure to 2% Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. TEWL result, 31 women, after 7 days of use. 8 Instrumental result, 31 women, after 1 application post 5 mins of heat exposure. 9 Self-assessment from clinical, 30 women, after one use. 10 Instrumental result, 30 women, after one application post 30 minutes of exercising/ running. 11 Instrumental result, 30 women, after one application post 5 minutes of heat exposure. 12 Based on research conducted by Kantar with dermatologists in South Korea, 2023. 13 Instrumental results, 31 women, after one use.

SOURCE AESTURA

AESTURA Media Contact: Mary Doyle, Account Executive, Blend PR, Email: [email protected]