AeroChamber2go* Spacer Receives Prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award

LONDON, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The AeroChamber2go* Spacer, designed and manufactured by Trudell Medical International, has been honored with a GOOD DESIGN® Award, the world's oldest and most prestigious design program. The unique 2-in-1 spacer and protective inhaler case has been recognized for its innovative design, which benefits patients, the healthcare system, and the environment.

The AeroChamber2go* Spacer is a 2-in-1 spacer and protective case designed for use on-the-go. (CNW Group/Trudell Medical International)

Over half of respiratory flare-ups happen outside the home where people are exposed to common triggers like pollen, mold, weather, and air pollution.1 Clinical guidelines around the world recommend people of all ages use a spacer with their inhaler to improve medication delivery to their lungs. Unfortunately, many adults don't use a spacer outside the home due to the size and appearance of traditional spacer devices.2

The AeroChamber2go* Spacer is a compact, 2-in-1 spacer and protective case designed specifically for use on-the-go. It was developed with direct guidance from people with asthma and COPD to address their unmet needs.

The device delivers on all four criteria of the GOOD DESIGN® Awards: product function, aesthetics, ease of use, and responsibility/sustainability:

The compact, portable design easily fits in a pocket, backpack or handbag on-the-go.

The unique opening mechanism allows people to easily access and inhale their life saving inhaler medication when they need it most, while the durable, shatter-resistant form protects the inhaler stored inside when not in use.

The distinctive design and aesthetics look less like a medical device to help minimize the stigma of using a spacer in public.

As a result, the AeroChamber2go* Spacer has demonstrated benefits to patients, the healthcare system, and the environment:

Potential users are 2x more likely to use the AeroChamber2go* Spacer while on-the-go compared to traditional spacers. 3

Spacer while on-the-go compared to traditional spacers. Those who use the device report more confidence in medication delivery, fewer puffs required, fewer emergency visits and fewer side effects. 4

Since the propellants within inhalers are linked to greenhouse gas emissions, better delivery and fewer puffs also positively impact the environment.4

"The AeroChamber2go* Spacer was born from a need to help people with asthma and COPD go and do the things they love with confidence," says Ian Heynen, President, Trudell Medical International. "To receive the esteemed GOOD DESIGN Award not only validates our design and development process, but also the power of thoughtful, patient-inspired design to make meaningful impact around the world."

ABOUT THE AEROCHAMBER2GO* SPACER

The AeroChamber2go* Spacer is part of the AeroChamber* Brand of Spacers, the most studied brand of spacers in the world5, designed and manufactured by Trudell Medical International. Learn more: https://www.trudellmed.com/global/en

ABOUT GOOD DESIGN® AWARDS

GOOD DESIGN® is the oldest and the most prestigious awards program organized worldwide. Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Charles and Ray Eames, Eero Saarinen, and MoMA curator Edgar J. Kaufmann Jr., the annual awards recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world. Past honorees include some of the world's most visionary manufacturers and recognize everything from the paperclip to NASA spaceships. Learn more: Good Design Awards

*A trade-mark or registered trade-mark of Trudell Medical International

