Aéro Mag Unveils the World's First Electrically Powered Aircraft De-Icing Truck

Designed and manufactured by The Vestergaard Company, in close collaboration with the Aéro Mag team, this electrically powered de-icing truck demonstrates Aéro Mag's ongoing commitment to safety, operational efficiency, innovation and environmental protection.

"There is no better place to unveil this first electrically powered truck than at the aircraft de-icing facility operated by Aéro Mag at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport," said Stefan Vestergaard, Managing Director and CEO of The Vestergaard Company. "The truck will certainly be put to the test by the changing and sometimes extreme weather conditions in the region. This new technology will undoubtedly prove its effectiveness through its performance over the coming months. "

"Today is a great day for us," said Mario Lépine, President of Aéro Mag. "The commissioning of this first electrically powered de-icing truck is perfectly in line with our continuous improvement program and follows a whole series of innovations that we have introduced in recent years in the aircraft de-icing industry. This is with respect to environmental protection, and more specifically to minimizing the negative impacts of de-icing products and greenhouse gases on the environment. "

Aéro Mag has developed a process to recover, recycle and reuse de-icing products used in aircraft de-icing operations, ensuring that the glycol recovers at least 99.5% of its purity and is reusable for the same purpose.

Mario Lépine, President of Aéro Mag, added: "We have been collaborating with The Vestergaard Company since 1994 to continuously improve aircraft de-icing technologies and processes. While ensuring safety and operational efficiency, this new electric de-icing truck once again confirms the innovative spirit and environmental values of our company. We are a Quebec family business of international stature, proud to participate in the electrification of transport to achieve the objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We share a common vision with the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) that prioritizes sustainable development, and we appreciate and emphasize ADM's involvement and support with respect to this project. "

Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) states: "For years, Aéro Mag has been demonstrating that it is possible to de-ice aircraft, an essential operation for aviation safety, while protecting the environment and maintaining industry's highest standards. YUL was the first airport in the world to return glycol to a minimum concentration of 99.5% and reuse it as a certified product for aircraft de-icing. Today, the use of 100% electric vehicle reinforces sustainable actions by this aircraft de-icing leader in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental protection and sustainable development have been an integral part of Aéro Mag's vision since its foundation in Montreal as well as that of the ADM, and we are proud of that".

Aéro Mag would like to thank Air Canada for the loan of one of its aircraft to demonstrate the de-icing capacity of the new electric truck on the morning of December 17th.

About Aéro Mag

Aéro Mag is a private company based in Montreal and incorporated in 1994, specializing in aircraft de-icing, de-icing center management and recycling of de-icing products. Today, the company has more than 1,500 employees in 17 airports around the world. To date, it has de-iced more than 500,000 aircraft.

Pictures and video of the electrically powered de-icing truck available:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PRew61mlWydJcp6WJGGzy0t2fN4d9u4y?usp=sharing

https://electric.aeromag2000.com/

SOURCE Aéro Mag

For further information: Marc Duchesne, Ryan Affaires publiques, T. 514 277-3508, [email protected]