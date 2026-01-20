AED.ca Donates Life-Saving AED to Rich Valley Public Library

https://richvalleylibrary.ab.ca/About-Us/Partners/aed.ca

GUNN, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - AED.ca , Canada's AED Company, is proud to announce the donation of a life-saving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Rich Valley Public Library, helping enhance public safety for residents and visitors in the community.

The addition of an AED at the library ensures rapid access to critical emergency equipment in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, a leading cause of death in Canada. By placing an AED in this central community space, AED.ca is helping ensure that lifesaving care is available when it matters most. In Canada, approximately 50,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals each year, and immediate use of an AED can increase survival rates up to 75 % when combined with CPR compared to only 5% with CPR alone.

"AEDs save lives, but only if they're accessible," said Martin Andrews, President of AED.ca . "Community spaces like public libraries are gathering points for people of all ages, and we're proud to partner with the Rich Valley Public Library to help create a safer environment for everyone." The Rich Valley Public Library serves as an important hub for the community, welcoming families, seniors, and visitors year-round. Having an AED on-site provides peace of mind and reinforces the library's commitment to community well-being.

About AED.ca - AED.ca is a leading Canadian provider of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). The company is AED specialists/experts and partners with businesses, schools, recreational facilities, community organizations, and homeowners across Canada to improve public access to life-saving AED technology. AED.ca provides comprehensive support including equipment selection, staff training, maintenance programs, and ongoing technical assistance.

For more information about AED.ca and its commitment to community safety, visit AED.ca .

Media Contact: Martin Andrews, AED.ca, [email protected], 1-833-428-3233