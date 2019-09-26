Aecon schedules third quarter 2019 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after market close, and has scheduled a conference call and live webcast for 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

Participants should dial 647-689-5656 or 1-877-823-8624 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The reservation number is 3876826. An accompanying presentation of the third quarter 2019 financial results will be available after market close on October 31, 2019 at www.aecon.com/Investing.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants should join the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the conference time to register and install any necessary software.

For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 3 p.m. on November 1, 2019 at 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 until midnight on November 15, 2019. The reservation number is 3876826. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Conventional Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram @AeconGroup.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, (416) 297-2610, aborgatti@aecon.com; Nicole Court, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, (416) 297-2600 x3824, ncourt@aecon.com

