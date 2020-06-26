Aecon schedules second quarter 2020 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after market close, and has scheduled a conference call and live webcast for 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

Participants should dial 1-833-968-2220 or 1-833-968-2214 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The conference ID is 6478999. An accompanying presentation of the second quarter 2020 financial results will be available after market close on July 23, 2020 at www.aecon.com/investing.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants should join the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the conference time to register and install any necessary software.

For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 2 p.m. on July 24, 2020 at 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 until midnight on August 7, 2020. The conference ID is 6478999. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, (416) 297-2610, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, (647) 484-1477, [email protected]

