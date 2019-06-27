Aecon schedules second quarter 2019 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after market close, and has scheduled a conference call and live webcast for 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

Participants should dial 647-689-5656 or 1-877-823-8624 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The reservation number is 7898783. An accompanying presentation of the second quarter 2019 financial results will be available after market close on July 25, 2019 at www.aecon.com/investing.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.aecon.com/investing/IR_calendar.

Participants should join the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the conference time to register and install any necessary software.

For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 3 p.m. on July 26, 2019 at 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 until midnight on August 9, 2019. The reservation number is 7898783. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call.

About Aecon

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, (416) 297-2610, aborgatti@aecon.com; Nicole Court, Director, Corporate Affairs, (416) 297-2600 x3824, ncourt@aecon.com

