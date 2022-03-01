Aecon reports year-end 2021 results

- Positive overall outlook for 2022 supported by strong level of backlog and new awards -

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021 including full year revenue of $4.0 billion and backlog of $6.2 billion as at December 31, 2021. Aecon's Board of Directors approved an increase to the quarterly dividend to 18.5 cents per share from 17.5 cents per share previously, with this being the tenth annual increase in the last eleven years.

"Aecon's 2021 results show steady revenue growth and a strong, diversified backlog at year-end," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President & Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "The infrastructure market in Canada continues to be strong and we are well positioned to capitalize on this momentum. The overall outlook for 2022 is positive, supported by the strong level of backlog and new awards during 2021 and into early 2022, and the strong demand environment for Aecon's services, including recurring revenue programs, as we safely and sustainably continue our drive to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company."

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $3,977 million was $334 million , or 9 per cent, higher compared to 2020.

of was , or 9 per cent, higher compared to 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of $238.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 (margin of 6.0 per cent) compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $264.5 million (margin of 7.3 per cent) in 2020 and operating profit of $118.8 million compared to operating profit of $149.9 million in 2020.

for the year ended (margin of 6.0 per cent) compared to Adjusted EBITDA of (margin of 7.3 per cent) in 2020 and operating profit of compared to operating profit of in 2020. After adjusting for the impact of amounts related to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") reported for 2020 and 2021, Adjusted EBITDA of $207.0 million and Operating Profit of $86.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , increased by $22.2 million and $16.7 million , respectively, compared to 2020.

Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") reported for 2020 and 2021, Adjusted EBITDA of and Operating Profit of for the year ended , increased by and , respectively, compared to 2020. Net income of $49.7 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.78 ) for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $88.0 million (diluted earnings per share of $1.29 ) in 2020, both amounts before adjusting for the impact of CEWS.

(diluted earnings per share of ) for the year ended compared to net income of (diluted earnings per share of ) in 2020, both amounts before adjusting for the impact of CEWS. Reported backlog as at December 31, 2021 of $6,198 million compares to backlog of $6,454 million as at December 31, 2020 . New contract awards of $3,721 million were booked in 2021 compared to $3,308 million in 2020.

of compares to backlog of as at . New contract awards of were booked in 2021 compared to in 2020. On November 17, 2021 , Aecon acquired Pacific Electrical Installations ("PEI"), the largest independent full-service powerline contractor in British Columbia . PEI provides maintenance, construction and emergency restoration services for critical electrical infrastructure and is the designated powerline service provider for BC Hydro for the Lower Mainland South and Okanagan regions, and also works with a variety of private sector customers.

, Aecon acquired Pacific Electrical Installations ("PEI"), the largest independent full-service powerline contractor in . PEI provides maintenance, construction and emergency restoration services for critical electrical infrastructure and is the designated powerline service provider for BC Hydro for the Lower Mainland South and Okanagan regions, and also works with a variety of private sector customers. In addition to the strong level of awards in 2021 and $6.2 billion backlog, subsequent to year-end:

backlog, subsequent to year-end: Aecon was awarded a US$126 million contract by the Washington State Department of Transportation to design and build the Interstate-90 / State Road-18 to Deep Creek Interchange Improvements and Widening project near Snoqualmie, Washington . The value of the contract will be added to Aecon's Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

contract by the Department of Transportation to design and build the Interstate-90 / State Road-18 to Deep Creek Interchange Improvements and Widening project near . The value of the contract will be added to Aecon's Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

Traylor-Aecon General Partnership, a consortium in which Aecon holds a 40 per cent interest, was awarded a $288 million contract by Metro Vancouver (Greater Vancouver Water District) for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel, Fraser River Crossing project in British Columbia . Aecon's share of the contract will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

contract by Metro Vancouver (Greater Vancouver Water District) for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel, Fraser River Crossing project in . Aecon's share of the contract will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the first quarter of 2022.

Connect Cité, a general partnership in which Aecon holds a 50 per cent interest, was selected by ADM Aéroports de Montréal as the preferred proponent for the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport Réseau express métropolitain ("REM") Station project in Québec. Finalization of the contract and financial close are expected in the first half of 2022, when the project is also expected to be added to Aecon's backlog.



ONxpress Transportation Partners, a consortium in which Aecon holds a 50 per cent interest in a civil joint venture, which is undertaking construction, and a 28 per cent interest in a 25-year operations and maintenance partnership, was identified by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario as the First Negotiations Proponent for the GO Rail Expansion - On-Corridor Works project in the Greater Toronto Area . Commercial close is expected in the coming months, with early works and a two-year collaborative development phase expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022, and operations and maintenance anticipated to commence in the second quarter of 2024.



