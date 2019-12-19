Aecon joint venture selected as preferred proponent for the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project in British Columbia

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that Fraser Crossing Partners, a 50/50 joint venture between Aecon and Acciona, has been selected by the Province of B.C. as preferred proponent for the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

Financial close is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

"Aecon looks forward to playing an important role in connecting the communities of New Westminster, Surrey and the surrounding area," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "This selection illustrates Aecon's recognized reputation as a partner-of-choice for large-scale, critical infrastructure projects and further expands our solid, diverse presence in Western Canada."

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Conventional Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram @AeconGroup.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for Aecon. Forward-looking statements, may in some cases be identified by words such as "will," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to: the timing of projects, unanticipated costs and expenses, the failure to recognize and adequately respond to climate change concerns or public and governmental expectations on climate matters, general market and industry conditions and operational and reputational risks, including large project risk and contractual factors. Readers are referred to the specific risk factors relating to and affecting Aecon's business and operations as filed by Aecon pursuant to applicable securities laws. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

