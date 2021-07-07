Aecon joint venture awarded contract for the Winnipeg North End Sewage Treatment Plant project

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that Red River Solutions, a 50/50 joint venture between Aecon and Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada Inc. has been awarded a $272 million design-build contract by the City of Winnipeg for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant (NEWPCC) Upgrade: Headworks Facilities Project in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Aecon's share of the contract was added to its Construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2021.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of a new headworks facility that will include a raw sewage pump station, a micro-tunnel extension of existing interceptor sewers, a grit removal system, a main control room, fine screens and compactors, and a plant emergency generator facility. The project is the first of three projects for upgrading the NEWPCC.

Construction is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021, with expected completion in the second quarter of 2025.

"The NEWPCC is one of the largest wastewater infrastructure projects in North America and this critical upgrade will enable efficient wastewater treatment capabilities to meet the needs of a growing population in Winnipeg and surrounding communities," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "We look forward to working with our partner to bring our industry-leading water infrastructure and industrial expertise to successfully and safely deliver this sustainable project for the City of Winnipeg."

Further information about the project is available on the City of Winnipeg's website.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.

About Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada

Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southland Holdings, LLC. Southland Holdings LLC., is also the parent company of Johnson Bros. Corporation, American Bridge Company, Oscar Renda Contracting, Southland Contracting, Mole Constructors, Southland Mole of Canada and Heritage Materials. With the combined capabilities of these subsidiaries, Southland Holdings has become one of the largest, most diversified, industry leaders within the infrastructure construction space. Southland Holdings LLC. is a privately held organization with operations in 38 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces, Scotland, Aruba and Puerto Rico with approximately 3,000 employees. To learn more about Southland Holdings, visit www.southlandholdings.com.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on February 25, 2021. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, (416) 297-2610, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, (647) 484-1477, [email protected]

