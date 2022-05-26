Aecon joint venture awarded contract for the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant Renewal Project in Saskatchewan

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that Graham-Aecon Joint Venture, a 50/50 consortium between Aecon and Graham Construction, has been awarded a $273 million design-build contract by the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation (BPWTC) for the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant Renewal Project near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Aecon's share of the contract will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2022.

The scope of work includes demolition, earthworks, structural fabrication, electrical and instrumentation work, and the construction of concrete foundations and commercial buildings to deliver both new and retrofitted infrastructure. The upgrades will modernize technology, improve residual water management practices and increase the capacity of the facility. Construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022, with anticipated completion in the second quarter of 2025.

The plant serves the cities of Regina and Moose Jaw, SaskWater, and the Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, which supplies water to many communities in the region. In total, the plant supplies water to over 260,000 people.

"The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant has been integral in providing reliable, safe and high-quality water to surrounding communities for decades and this critical project will ensure the facility has the capacity to meet the needs of growing populations," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "We look forward to working with our client and partner as we bring our industry-leading industrial and water infrastructure expertise to deliver this sustainable project."

Join our Team

Build and operate the infrastructure of tomorrow. Aecon is currently recruiting for a wide range of construction, operational and functional service roles to work on transformative projects across Canada. As a first-choice employer, we're looking for talented and diverse individuals to build what matters and help future generations thrive. Apply today: aecon.com/careers

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably, and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on March 1, 2022. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2610, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 647-484-1477, [email protected]