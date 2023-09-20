Aecon completes sale of 49.9% interest in the Bermuda International Airport concessionaire

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the previously disclosed agreement with Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure to sell a 49.9% interest in the L.F. Wade International Airport (Bermuda International Airport) concessionaire, Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited ("Skyport"). The final sale price was US$120 million following certain closing adjustments.

Aecon Concessions will retain the management contract for the airport and remain the controlling shareholder of Skyport, owning a 50.1% interest.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2600, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 416-297-2600, [email protected]