Aecon completes sale of 49.9% interest in the Bermuda International Airport concessionaire

Aecon Group Inc.

20 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the previously disclosed agreement with Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure to sell a 49.9% interest in the L.F. Wade International Airport (Bermuda International Airport) concessionaire, Bermuda Skyport Corporation Limited ("Skyport"). The final sale price was US$120 million following certain closing adjustments. 

Aecon Concessions will retain the management contract for the airport and remain the controlling shareholder of Skyport, owning a 50.1% interest.

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience.

