Aecon awarded three significant contracts in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario

Aecon share valued at $420 million added to fourth quarter 2019 backlog

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it has been awarded three significant contracts with an aggregate value of $690 million. Aecon's share of the three projects is valued at $420 million and will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Trans Mountain Expansion Project, Spread 1

SA Energy Group, a 50/50 joint venture between Aecon and Robert B. Somerville Co. Limited, has been awarded a contract by Trans Mountain Corporation to execute pipeline construction on Spread 1 of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. The scope of work includes construction of 49 kilometres of pipeline around Edmonton, Alberta. Construction commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019 and substantial completion is expected by the end of the third quarter in 2020.

SA Energy Group was also previously selected to execute pipeline construction on Spreads 4B and 6 near Clearwater and Chilliwack, British Columbia. Aecon's share in Spreads 4B and 6 will be added to its Construction segment backlog upon receiving contract award and Notice to Proceed.

Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project

Pacific Gateway Constructors, a consortium comprised of Ledcor (40%), Aecon (35%) and BEL Contracting (25%), has been awarded a contract by the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project in Delta, British Columbia. The scope of work includes the design and construction of improvements to the existing Highway 91 at Nordel interchange, the Highway 91 Connector at Nordel Way, and the Highway 91/17 Connector (Sunbury). Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020, with expected completion in 2023.

NOVA Chemicals Area 100/200 Mechanical and Piping Installation Project

Aecon has also been awarded a contract (100% share) by NOVA Chemicals for the Area 100/200 Mechanical and Piping Installation. The scope of work includes structural steel erection and piping. Construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020, with expected completion in the third quarter of 2021.

"These three awards underscore the strength of Aecon's backlog, diversified by sector and geography," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "Aecon looks forward to working with our partners and clients to successfully deliver these projects in key markets across Canada."

